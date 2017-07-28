Buckingham Sheriff’s Office warns of unknown callers attempting to solicit health information

BUCKINGHAM Co., Va. (WRIC) — The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of unknown callers attempting to solicit personal health information.

The caller will ask questions such as, “what illnesses do you have?” or “what medications do you take?” Authorities say you should never give out personal information, including credit or health information, to unsolicited callers.

To get in touch with the Buckingham County Sheriff’s office, call (434)-969-42442 or visit them online here.

To view other red flags and tips to avoid becoming victim to a scam, visit the Attorney General of Virginia’s website.

