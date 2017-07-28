Box truck crushes vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An accident on Midlothian Turnpike near Robious Road is creating some traffic backups Friday morning.

8News went to the scene where a box truck appears to have landed on a car in the accident.

At this point, little information is known about the condition of the drivers or the cause of the incident, but we are working to learn more.

Check here for more traffic information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.