Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: New nonprofit helps families pay for life-saving veterinary care

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy speaks with Dr. Chelsea Mason about a new option for Richmond families struggling to pay an emergency vet bill.

The Veterinary Emergency Treatment Fund, called VET Fund for short, helps to provide life-saving medical care to animals in low-income households.

Dr. Mason, who founded the nonprofit, says she has seen too many owners have to decide to put an animal down simply because they cannot afford a surgery or broken bone treatment.

“Those cases are heartbreaking for the veterinarians, for the staff and for the owners so our goal is to prevent as many of those if we can,” says Dr. Mason.

Follow this link to learn more about VET Fund or to apply for assistance.

