A record month for multiples at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Doctors’ Hospital is celebrating a record month for multiples.

Doctors delivered 20 sets of twins in the first 27 days of July, and now more are expected.

It is an exciting time for the hospital and the new parents.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. It’s busy,” says Angela Jordan, who welcomed baby girls Harper Quinn and Ava Rose on July 10. “I think there were like five sets of twins born the day that I delivered.”

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital says 13 sets of twins went to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for treatment.

