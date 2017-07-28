8SportsBlitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Cosby Titans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new season of 8SportsBlitz high school football officially begins Thursday, July 27th with the Cosby Titans opening fall camp.

The Titans (5-6 in 2016) were eliminated from 6A state playoff contention a year ago by their county rival Manchester in the opening round.

Cosby, led by head coach Pete Mutascio who is recovering from throat cancer, lost running back Joe Hunt and linebacker Trey Vossler (both now attending James Madison) among others from last year’s squad.

Heading into 2017 with a season opener at Thomas Dale on August, 25th, this year’s Titans are young and hungry to do better and go further in 6A competition.