8News At the Box Office: ‘Winky Face,’ ‘Thumbs Up’ and ‘Devil Head’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Winky Face, Thumbs Up and Devil Head are headed to the big screen this weekend.

Your favorite emojis are making the jump from the smartphone to the big screen. Set in the world of Textopolis, an emoji named Gene, voiced by TJ Miller, feels like an outcast because he has more than one facial expression. He goes on a quest to figure out why he’s different than all the other emojis. Costarring the voices of Patrick Stewart and Sofia Vergara, “The Emoji Movie” is rated PG.

Charlize Theron is kicking some you know what and taking names in “Atomic Blonde.” Set during the height of the Cold War, she plays a British agent who is hunting down the red agents who have killed one of her colleagues. She teams up with a station agent, played by James McAvoy, to root out the double agents. The thriller costars John Goodman. It’s rated R.

“The Emoji Movie” is expected to win the box office this weekend. Experts think it will make around $30 Million over its opening weekend.

