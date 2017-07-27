Thousands of customers without power across the Outer Banks

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — An issue with the transmission cable on the Bonner Bridge left thousands of customers without power Thursday morning in areas along North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

In a Facebook post, Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said crews are evaluating the problem.

The cooperative’s website showed 7,700 outages between Ocracoke and Hatteras islands. The outages have not impacted the local ferries.

Outage Update: Until we have more information, please be prepared for an extended outage. More info to come #HatterasIsland #OBX — Cape Hatteras EC (@CHEMC09) July 27, 2017

According to Tideland Electric Membership Corporation, power went out on the islands at 4:30 a.m.

Cape Hatteras cooperative said customers should be prepared for an extended outage.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says the Hatteras area should expect temperatures in the upper 80’s Thursday, with a southwest breeze. There may be a stray shower during the day, but that chance is low.

Cape Hatteras crews are working to get the Buxton diesel generators online. They released the following message to customers on Facebook:

Tideland Electric says it is working to get generating plants online — with a target time of 11 a.m. The company will be rotating service since the generators cannot power the entire island.

Residents are being asked to shut off all non-essential breakers, and to limit the use of refrigerators and fans.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing news.

