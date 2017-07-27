Sussex girl encourages first responders through positive notes

SUSSEX Co., (WRIC) — A Sussex County girl is spreading words of encouragement across Central Virginia by handing out ‘thank you’ cards to police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, and military personnel.

Emily Finchum calls it her “Positive Patrol.” It all started a year ago when she was bullied in elementary school.

“I was hit and I got a note saying, ‘I will kill you,’ and I was really scared to go to school,” Finchum said. “My resource officer, he helped me get through it and I thought really highly of him, so once I felt better about going to school, I made the ‘everybody cards.’ They say you’re worth more than you know.”

There are now five different cards with all different colors: firefighters — for protecting our community, police officers — for serving and protection, dispatchers — for being the calm voice, military — for being our heroes, and the ‘everybody card.’

“We have to call ahead and see how many people there are and once we figure out, we have to print out the cards, get the cards cut and go deliver them — that’s the fun part!” she said.

Finchum’s number of supporters has grown each day and has now expanded her positive movement to social media.

“Hashtag Positive Patrol is my Facebook page and my group. I put everything that I’ve done on the Facebook group so everyone can keep track of what I’m doing if they’d like,” she said. “I feel like I’m making a difference in their day.”

She tells 8News she and her mother have driven as far as three hours to make a “positive” delivery and that she wants to be a canine officer when she grows up.

“They’re very proud of me and keep going with what I’m doing. They need more people like me in the world,” she said.

Finchum also sells positive patrol bracelets to pay for the paper she uses to print the cards.

You can visit her #PositivePatrol page by visiting here.

