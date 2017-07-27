Spider football gets to early start for preseason camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders football program will play the first college football game of the season on August 27th, meaning they had to get their preseason going much earlier than the rest of the country on Thursday.

The first day of preseason camp saw the return of 2016’s CAA preseason player of the year Kyle Lauletta, who suffered a torn ACL at the end of the regular season a year ago at William & Mary. Lauletta will resume his duties as the starting quarterback for first year head coach Russ Huesman.

The Spiders open the season in Texas against nationally ranked Sam Houston State on national television in late August. It is the earliest the football program has ever started a season.

Huesman says there is no time to waste with such a small window to prepare for a tough opening test, he will have three CAA All-Americans to work into his gameplan: sophomore running back Deontez Thompson, redshirt junior defensive lineman Brandon Waller and redshirt junior kicker Griffin Trau. The Spiders are picked to finish second in the conference behind the James Madison Dukes, the defending national champions.

Richmond will have 15 practices over the next month including some scrimmage opportunities to get ready for the Bearkats.