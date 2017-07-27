Richmond Police asking for public’s help finding burglary suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need the public’s help identifying the man who they say stole items from a Richmond business earlier this month.

At about 3:30 p.m. on July 14, officers were called to a business in the 2200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a breaking and entering. Officers arrived and found the business had been broken into and several items taken.

The incident occurred sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. on July 13 or 14.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a dark colored baseball cap with a light-colored rim. a striped, dark blue and yellow polo T-thirt, dark-colored short, and dark tennis shoes.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Third Precinct Detective Heather Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.