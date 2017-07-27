Redskins begin training camp in Richmond, Kirk Cousins talks CTE and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On a decidedly cooler day than what has been the norm in the river city of late, the Washington Redskins officially opened training camp Thursday morning with two practice sessions.

Fans waited outside early in the morning to see the team in action once the gates opened at 9:30 a.m.

The morning session began at 10:35 a.m. with a walk-through that lasted an hour, followed by an afternoon practice with no pads starting at 3:00 p.m.

Highlights included Josh Doctson excelling in one-on-one drills between wide receivers and defensive backs; Jordan Reed catching passes from a machine in what little work he could do on the physically unable to perform list due to a toe injury; and Kirk Cousins taking the podium to answer questions regarding his contract status in the second year under the Redskins franchise tag, preparing for a baby boy with his wife in September, and a recent article in the New York Times regarding CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy).