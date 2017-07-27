Police seek clues in 1998 killing, baby’s disappearance

STRASBURG, Va. (AP) – Police are appealing to the public for help in solving the disappearance of a baby and killing of her mother nearly two decades ago.

Sylena Jo Dalton was stabbed to death in her apartment in July 1998 and her 2-month-old baby has been missing ever since.

Allyson Dalton was last seen with her 20-year-old mother at the Strasburg apartment hours before the woman was killed.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office says no murder weapon was found at the scene and neighbors told police they didn’t hear any screams.

Field Office Commander Cpt. Gary Wilson says they believe Allyson Dalton was abducted by whoever killed her mother.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.