Parents: Snapchat ‘streaks’ can leave teens addicted

(WRIC) — Teens are already on their phones for hours a day, but many games and apps are designed to be too hard to put down.

According to ABC News, that’s what’s going on with Snapchat’s ‘streak’ feature. Snapchat friends exchange a photo daily for three consecutive days to start a “streak.” If one day is missed, the streak will expire. The app tracks the streak, upping the number next to the friend’s name as the Snapstreak continues.

Dr. Jodi Gold, the author of “Screen Smart Parenting,” says streaks can leave some teens afraid to miss a day, worried it could change their social status.

“This has become extremely important — especially to teenagers,” Gold explained to ABC News.

Snapchat told ABC News that Snapstreaks are “designed to be light-hearted and fun.”

