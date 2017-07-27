One of immigrants killed in trailer in Texas grew up in Virginia

Officials say a 19-year-old Guatemalan citizen who was among 10 immigrants who died after riding in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer had graduated from high school in Virginia and was recently deported from the U.S. after legal trouble.

Guatemalan diplomat Cristy Andrino told The Associated Press that Frank Guisseppe Fuentes immigrated to the United States as a child. She said he died while trying to get to Maryland, where his family lives now. The tractor-trailer with the immigrants was found Sunday outside a San Antonio Walmart.

A spokesman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says Fuentes was protected from deportation for a time under President Barack Obama’s Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrival Program. But his protected status expired in June 2016.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Fuentes was a suspected gang member who was deported in March after being convicted of assault and battery by a mob.

A spokesman for Fairfax County Schools says Fuentes graduated from J.E.B. Stuart High School in 2015.

