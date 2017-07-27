Mayor’s office: First responders could see pay raises in two weeks

Related Coverage Mayor Stoney requests special meeting to address delayed pay raises for city firefighters, police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned that Richmond firefighters and police officers could see their raises as soon as their next paycheck.

8News first reported on Tuesday that pay raises for city firefighters and police officials that went into effect earlier this month may not be paid until September.

But according to the mayor’s office, if the city attorney decides the budget transfer doesn’t require approval from city council, they will start processing the raises immediately.

Mayor Levar Stoney sent out a letter to every firefighter and police officer saying getting them their raises is one of his ‘top budget priorities.’

To Richmond’s Police Officers and Firefighters: In the strong Mayor form of government we have here in Richmond, the buck stops with me – and the well-deserved step increases you expected this week should have been with you. When it became apparent that the processing of more than 1,000 individual increases was taking longer than expected, we should have communicated that delay to you sooner. You and your families have a right to be upset — I know I would feel exactly the same way. Your sacrifice and commitment deserve our support and appreciation. We can and will do better. I made these raises one of my top budget priorities because I know first-hand the hard work you do under what are at times extremely difficult circumstances. From the multiple roll calls, community walks and battalion meetings I have attended over the last seven months, I also know we all want the same things – an efficient and responsive government where the Mayor’s Administration, City Council and our 4,000 employees work together to make life better for our residents. It is my expectation that this issue will be resolved in the next few days, and you will receive the increases you deserve, with retroactive pay, as soon as possible. I am grateful for your continued service and commitment to this City. Please stay safe, and I thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter as we work to build One Richmond. Sincerely, Levar M. Stoney

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.