Mayor Stoney volunteers with YMCA to take local kids back to school shopping

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney joined the YMCA of Greater Richmond to take local kids back-to-school shopping this week.

Stoney joined other volunteers to take students from Oak Grove Elementary shopping to find new clothes for the school year.

“It was an honor to have Mayor Stoney participate in one of our Bright Beginnings shopping trips,” Tim Joyce, the president and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Richmond said. “The Y believes that a strong community can only be achieved when we fully invest in our kids and help them reach their full potential. It’s wonderful to see that Mayor Stoney shares in that belief.”

Since 1992, YMCA Bright Beginnings has served thousands of children by matching them with a “shopping buddy” and letting them choose clothes at a local retailer. Children are also provided with a nutritious meal at the Target store and later given new school supplies.

The program’s purpose is to outfit children with confidence and the tools they need to start the school year with success.

Mayor Stoney takes student back-to-school shopping

