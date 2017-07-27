Local woman feels conned by skin care company with celebrity endorsement

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The next time you click on a Facebook ad, you might want to do some research. As it turns out, those promising promotions aren’t always what they seem.

Even the ones with celebrity endorsements can be misleading.

“Facebook is OK for family and real close friends,” explains Sandston resident Sandi Akers, “but you have to watch them ads, man, they’re scams.”

Akers says she got duped when she purchased skin care products from a company seemingly endorsed by HGTV ‘Fixer Upper’ star Joanna Gaines.

“She’s just an amazing woman. You know how hard she works, her family,” says Akers.

She contends the website showed she was only responsible for shipping and handling for a two-week trial of a facial cream and 2 eye serums.

When Akers looked at her bank account, she saw debits for $89 for each product.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do now,” says the disabled woman who is on a fixed income. “Because I’ve called them twice and they absolutely, positively refuse to refund my money.”

A simple search on Facebook shows she isn’t the only one who feels conned.

There are scores of comments from people who insist they were charged way more than they expected.

It’s a big enough problem that Gaines warned fans on Instagram with the hashtag #dontbuythecreamfolks.

The reality TV star explained they’ve been trying to put a stop to the company illegally hawking skincare under her name.

For Akers, the experience is more than disappointing. It’s financially devastating. She is out more than $200.

“You know you cant trust anyone these days,” she laments, “Before you do like I do, you know, do your research.”

8News looked at the skincare website and nowhere did it say the products would cost close to $90.

So, before you buy, know what you’re getting, how much it will cost and where it’s coming from.

Another way to help protect yourself is to use a credit card instead of a debit card.

Most credit card companies offer protection from situations like this one.

