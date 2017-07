(WRIC) — Lidl opened its first locations in Central Virginia on Thursday.

The supermarket chain will have two locations in Henrico County, 12151 W. Broad Street and 5110 S. Laburnum Avenue, and two locations in Chesterfield County, 11701 Iron Bridge Road and 1311 Mall Drive.

The German grocery store chain opened its first stores in the U.S. last month.

