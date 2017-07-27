Former VCU Basketball captain charged with Medicaid fraud, tax evasion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former VCU Men’s Basketball captain LaMar Taylor was charged Wednesday with Medicaid fraud and tax evasion.

Federal court documents accuse Taylor of illegally obtaining health care benefits totaling just shy of $600,000.

Taylor played basketball for the Rams from 1997 to 2001, serving as the team’s captain during the 2000-2001 season. Following his playing career, Taylor served as an assistant coach at Longwood University, Virginia State University and at Hargrave Military Prep before starting his own company called Global Interventions, LLC.

The Federal claim suggests that he and unnamed co-conspirators intentionally obtain health care benefit payments by submitting “false, fraudulent and fictitious claims to Medicaid.”

In addition, he and co-conspirators are also charged with failing to pay payroll taxes for his employees.

The Global Interventions website says that the company’s goal is to “provide therapeutic day treatment to address specific deficits in social interaction, behavioral displays, emotional disturbances and mood control that can lead to poor performance in school and social settings” for at risk youth.

So far, no court date has been set. It is not clear if Taylor has hired a lawyer at this point.

Check here to read a complete transcript of Taylor’s charges.

