Community to meet about Richmond elementary school’s future

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School leaders in Richmond will meet with parents and teachers at George Mason Elementary on Monday.

With just 35 days until the start of school, the question many parents and teachers are waiting to have answered is, ‘what will happen to George Mason Elementary?’

“In the long term I believe the best option, as we discussed, is going to be a new school,” said Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz.

A new school is where everyone seems to agree, but right now the funding just isn’t there. So, the conflict comes from what will happen this year.

Some feel the school is so old and with so many needed repairs, that it’s not safe for students or teachers to come back.

“The children and staff deserve a nice building,” said parent Murray Withrow.

With an older building comes a laundry list of repairs, such as chipping paint, drafty windows and damaged bathrooms.

“My son, actually he’ll hold it until he goes home or he will go to his brothers classroom where there is a bathroom located within the classroom,” Whithrow said.

While Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz admits the building has its challenges, he said the school system would never put anyone at risk.

“We will show Monday night that this is a safe building,” Kranz said.

Withrow said he wishes every RPS building could be updated but he hopes Monday’s meeting will at least provides them with a plan for what’s to come at George Mason.

“So that each year, we are not faced with the same issue of trying to figure out where to shuffle kids around for that year,” Withrow said. “We need to make things work for 20 plus years to come.”

Kranz said he will not announce which options, if any, are possible until Monday’s meeting.

The meeting is Monday at George Mason Elementary at 6 p.m.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.