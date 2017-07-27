Chesterfield supervisors approve Winterfield Crossing Development

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A huge development in Chesterfield is one step closer to breaking ground after supervisors approved plans for Winterfield Crossing Wednesday night.

“I couldn’t be any happier,” said Ron Newcome, who owns the Sports Page Bar and Grille across the street from the proposed site.

Newcome’s bar is one of a number of businesses in the shopping center across the street off of Midlothian Turnpike. Newcome says for more than a decade there have been proposals to develop the land just West of Winterfield Road but time and time again those plans fell through.

“When we came here 14 years ago you wouldn’t believe how many of these buildings or these stores were vacant,” Newcome said.

Now, it looks like someone will finally break ground as supervisors approved plans for the new development. Blackwood Development Company says the project will include retail space, apartments, offices, along with parks and walking paths.

One tenant, Aldi Supermarket, has already committed. Newcome says he thinks this is nothing but good news for businesses across the street.

“Competition is always good and the more traffic you have, the more customers you’re going to have, more people, more visibility,” Newcome said.

