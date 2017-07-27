Charlottesville teacher charged with possessing child porn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – A Charlottesville high school teacher has been charged with one count of possessing child pornography.

Charlottesville police said in a statement Thursday that 56-year-old Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone was being held without bond after a search of his home earlier this week.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Charlottesville City Schools said in a statement that Wellbeloved-Stone was an environmental sciences teacher at Charlottesville High School. According to the statement, he had been employed with the district since 2002 and has been suspended.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Wellbeloved-Stone had an attorney who could comment on his behalf, and calls to a number listed for him rang unanswered. He is in custody at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

