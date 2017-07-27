Annual 3K walk raises awareness of community issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An upcoming 3K walk is bringing awareness to two issues facing Central Virginia — the opioid epidemic and childhood obesity.

The second annual Deon’s Intervention 3K Walk will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 1900 Everett Street. In addition to the walk, there will be a bounce house, face painting, snacks and music.

The cost is $15.00 for participants ages 18 and up, $10 for 13-to-17-year-olds, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5-years-old and under.

