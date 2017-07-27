A stinky situation: Petersburg restaurant closes after sewage fills parking lot

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Church’s Chicken in Petersburg has been forced to close by the Fire Marshall’s Office after sewage filled their parking lot and other issues were found inside.

Churches Chicken is a popular hang out for the locals, especially for customers and employees at Swann’s Barber Shop.

“Everybody likes chicken, come on now talk to me, you don’t like chicken,” said Aubrey Greenerl, who works at the Barber Shop.

All week, the smell of fried chicken has not filled the air. Instead, just a few days ago, a different smell filled the air.

“Like sewage!” Greenerl exclaimed. “You know what sewage smells like, come on now.”

What was reported as just a water leak turned out to be anything but.

“It was a sewage back up,” Petersburg Fire Marshal James Reid explained.

And it was no small back up.

“We saw the stain pattern across the parking lot,” Reid added. “The sewage actually ran across the parking lot and went to the curb and gutter to the edge of the parking lot, and ran down the curb and gutter and then made its way into the street.”

Once the fire department made their way inside, they found more than a dozen other violations that caused them to shut the business down for good until the problems are fixed.

“We went inside and found numerous electrical violations and numerous violations involving grease,” Reid said.

Back at Swann’s Barber Shop, they hope the restaurant is able to fix the problem. They want their favorite lunch spot back open soon.

“I want them to take care of the problem, you know it ain’t no sense in being disappointed, you got a problem and you got to take care of the problem and move forward,” Greenerl said.

The Fire Marshal says he appreciates the help from all the agency’s getting the mess cleaned up. Everyone from the State Department of Environmental Quality, the Virginia Department of Health to several city groups.

He also says the restaurant’s corporate offices have flown in and have been helping them get things fixed and up to code.

There is no word yet on when the restaurant will reopen.

