Middle school girls participate in week-long entrepreneurial camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local middle school-aged girls are participating this week in an entrepreneurial conference with the chance to win $500 in seed money for a future venture.

The Envision Lead Grow 7-City Bus Tour is in Richmond at the VCU Da Vinci Center until Friday to encourage girls to build their future through entrepreneurship.

The group partnered with local universities, local businesses and local female professionals to create a ring of support for the young women.

Angela D. Reddix, the creator of Envision Lead Grow described the origins of the program.

“It has long been a dream of mine to inspire young women to achieve more. The mission and vision of Envision Lead Grow is to break the cycle of poverty for … girls in underserved communities,” Reddix said. “With the launch of this program, we are thrilled to be able to make inroads to reach that goal.”

The camp is a 40-hour week-long immersion program, with each day taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The camp is provided free to camp participants with included snacks and lunch.

At the end of the week, each girl will make a “passion pitch” around their business ideas. The girl who makes the best pitch will receive the $500 to go toward her future venture.

Beyond the week of camp, girls will also be assigned a female mentor within the community to help her continue to develop her business idea after camp ends.

The girls will also be included in the ELG online community and have access to online seminars and newsletters.

This week’s events are part of a nation-wide tour that will wind up next week in Norfolk.

The program is looking for 10 mentors who are able to make a year-long commitment. If you would like to participate or would like to learn more about ELG, check here.

