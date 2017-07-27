2 hospitalized following house fire in Richmond’s Fulton neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were hospitalized after a house fire in Richmond’s Fulton neighborhood Thursday night.

The incident occurred at a home on Mt. Erin Drive near Waverly Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene at around 9:20 p.m., they located fire in the bedroom of the home.

Officials say there were two occupants and one pet inside the home. The two occupants were suffering from minor smoke inhalation and transported to VCU Medical Center.

The fire was contained to the bedroom and has been marked under control. The home did not sustain major structure damage, according to Battalion Chief Kent Taylor.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

