Virginia State Police to hold free motorcycle safety classes

CHESTERFIELD Co., (WRIC) — The summer is the worst time of the year for motorcyclists, as more crashes happen between April and August than any other time.

According to Virginia State Police, there were 61 fatal crashes involving motorcycles last year with the rider at fault in 49 of those crashes. This year, there have been 58 crashes state wide, with 2 recent accidents happening in Central Virginia.

In hopes of saving lives on the road, VSP is offering a free training class for riders to enhance their skills on the roadway.

“As someone who rode motors for the department, I can tell you our troopers will give some great advice and helpful information to all that attend,” said Sgt. Stephan Vick.

The free classes will be taking place Aug. 5, Sept. 30, and Oct. 14 at Mission BBQ, located at 5440 Glenside Drive in Henrico.

