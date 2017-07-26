Video shows suspect stealing cell phones from Richmond Verizon store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police need the public’s help to identify the suspect who stole cell phones from a Verizon store.

Police say at approximately 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, the suspect entered the Verizon store at 7209 Forest Hill Avenue and reportedly stole cell phones.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect reaching over the table to grab the phones then walking out of the store. The suspect eventually dropped the phones after being pursued by a store employee.

The suspect is described by police as a white male who is in his 30’s with brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Officer Chris Foultz at (804) 646-1412 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

