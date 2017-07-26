VCU men’s hoops reveals daunting ’17-’18 non-conference schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Men’s Basketball has another tough non-conference schedule to tune up for the Atlantic 10 gauntlet in the 2017-2018 season. Games of note include renewing an in-state rivalry with the University of Virginia on November 17th, the continued rivalry between Old Dominion and VCU, as well as the return of Shaka Smart to the Siegel Center with his Texas Longhorns on December 5th. You can see the full non-conference schedule below:

Oct. 14 – BLACK & GOLD SCRIMMAGE; Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Nov. 3 – TBA (Exhibition), Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Nov. 10 – GRAMBLING STATE; Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Nov. 13 – NORTH FLORIDA; Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Nov. 17 – VIRGINIA; Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Nov. 20 – Marquette; Maui, Hawaii (2:30 p.m.)

Nov. 21 – California/Wichita State; Maui, Hawaii (1:30/4 p.m.)

Nov. 22 – TBD; Maui, Hawaii (TBA)

Nov. 28 – APPALACHIAN STATE Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Dec. 2 – OLD DOMINION; Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Dec. 5 – TEXAS Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Dec. 9 – at Seton Hall; Newark, N.J. (TBA)

Dec. 16 – BUCKNELL; Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Dec. 19 – WINTHROP; Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Dec. 22 – VMI; Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Home games in BOLD and played at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. All times, dates subject to change; all in (Eastern Time).

Italics indicates game at the Maui Invitational