Shark Forever Stamps released by USPS

(WRIC) — Just in time for shark week, the U.S. Postal Service is releasing Shark Forever stamps.

The stamps feature five species that inhabit American waters — the mako, thresher, great white, hammerhead and whale shark.

The art on the stamps is designed by Sam Weber of Brooklyn, NY. Art director Derry Noyes designed the pane.

Shark Forever Stamps View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: USPS Courtesy: USPS Courtesy: USPS Courtesy: USPS Courtesy: USPS

“While sharks may be scary to some, the prospect of a world without sharks is truly frightening,” said U.S. Postal Service Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President Jeffrey Williamson. “As apex predators, sharks keep other marine life in balance, and by doing so, they play a critical role in regulating our largest ecosystem — the oceans. As one of the nation’s oldest public service institutions, the Postal Service takes pride in using its stamps to raise awareness of important issues. We hope the stamps unveiled today help highlight the need for shark conservation and a greater respect and admiration for these incredible animals.”

“This Postal Service initiative is a great thrill for conservation-minded shark lovers everywhere,” said Newport Aquarium Senior Research Scientist Nicholas Whitney, Ph.D. “It should inspire everyone to support science-based management of these animals so that we can have sharks forever in our oceans, as well as on our envelopes.”

You can order the stamps by clicking here or at your local post office.