Richmond police investigating after man, woman show up to hospital with gunshot wounds

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Richmond early Wednesday morning.

Richmond police tell 8News a man and woman, both with gunshot wounds, showed up to VCU Medical Center just before 1 a.m.

At this point, police say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of 1900 Princess Anne Avenue in the Jefferson Park area.

There’s no word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

