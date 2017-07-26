Redskins’ place Jordan Reed on PUP list with training camp set to begin

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On the eve of training camp in the River City, the Washington Redskins announced tight end Jordan Reed would begin on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list on Wednesday evening.

Reed is cited to be dealing with toe soreness and is on the list as a precaution. He joins DeAngelo Hall, Houston Bates and Kendal Thompson on the list.

Being on the PUP list allows players time to recover or avoid certain contact drills to prevent further injury or aggrevation, meaning if Reed didn’t begin training camp on the list he would then be ineligible to go on it if the injury worsened.

Reed has been Kirk Cousins’ favorite target the previous two seasons. He has caught 17 total touchdowns, 11 in 2015 and averaging over 10 yards a reception. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell shows more stats pertaining to Reed’s importance in the Redskins offensive gameplan:

2015-2016: Kirk Cousins w/ Jordan Reed on field: 42 TD, 10 INT, 106.4 passer rating

w/o Reed: 12 TD, 13 INT, 86.1 rating — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 26, 2017

Washington Redskins training camp begins Thursday with two practice sessions. The morning session runs from 10:35 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. and the afternoon session goes from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the camp closes at 5:00 p.m. The Redskins will hold three straight days of two practice sessions before their first off day on Sunday July, 30th. All fans are encouraged to attend.