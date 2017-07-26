Petersburg lifts boil water notice except for apartment complex

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A boil water notice for the City of Petersburg has been lifted except for a apartment complex in the city.

The boil notice will stay in effect for just Woodmere Apartments.

The notice was issued Wednesday morning after a water line rupture near South Crater Road. The issue was repaired shortly before 6:30 a.m.

“I am extremely proud of the Public Utilities team for working tirelessly throughout the night to ensure that our residents have safe drinking water,” said Petersburg City Manager Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides.

If residents should have questions, they may call the police non-emergency number at 804-732-4222.

