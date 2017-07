RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local motorcycle ministries are teaming up for Heaven Bound 2017, a weekend of Christian fellowship.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held July 28 to 30. It will feature gospel music, vendors and games.

Heaven Bound will be held at Rockahock Campground, located at 1428 Outpost Rd in Lanexa, Va.

