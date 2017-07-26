McGuire VA Medical Center showcases technology to help veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — McGuire VA Medical Center hosted its first ever ‘Demo Day’ to showcase design projects aimed at improving health care for Veterans in Richmond and nationwide.

During the event, designers displayed their projects and received feedback from Richmond community members and city officials.

McGuire VAMC is one of 22 VA hospitals part of the VA Innovators Network. Developed by employees for Veterans, the Innovators Network is dedicated to helping VA employees test new ideas and join forces with stakeholders across the Veterans community.

McGuire currently has 10 funded projects totaling approximately 300,000 dollars, and the project types include software application building, treatment program development, They include a sodium tracking app, a cell phone switch for paralyzed veterans, and a kit to help veterans with impaired vision.

“It helps us to communicate and share the great innovations that are happening to veterans so they learn about them, can work together with us to design them, and so that we can work with community partners to accelerate our ability to serve veterans and their families,” said Andrea Ippoloti from the VA Center for Innovation.

Innovations reaching the final stage of development will be marketed and shared nationwide with other VA facilities, and McGuire will seek to adopt any new innovations that enhance care for veterans.

