Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man died after crashing his vehicle into a wall in Southside Richmond Wednesday night.
Richmond Police tell 8News the accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Commerce and Decatur streets.
The man was transported to VCU Medical where he later died.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
