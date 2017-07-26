Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man died after crashing his vehicle into a wall in Southside Richmond Wednesday night.

Richmond Police tell 8News the accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Commerce and Decatur streets.

The man was transported to VCU Medical where he later died.

This is a developing story.

