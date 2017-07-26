Lawmakers considering plan to defund VA dog research

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned House lawmakers are considering cutting the Department of Veteran’s Affairs funding for research involving dogs. It’s one of a series of amendments being voted on today as part of the VA’s spending budget.

It’s similar to the proposed PUPPERS ACT. If passed, the act would limit the use of dogs in medical research. This the amendment, however, would only be good for one year.

The talk of defunding the dog research comes after 8News exposed deadly dog experiments happening at McGuire VA Medical Center here in Richmond.

It is important to note, this amendment would not prevent private funding for the dog experiments.

8News has exposed some of the money for the canine research comes from the American Heart Association.

A vote on the amendment is expected late Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

