House unanimously passes amendment to defund VA dog experiments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — House lawmakers have adopted a bipartisan amendment that cuts taxpayer funding for dog experiments at VA hospitals. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA), passed the House floor unanimously Wednesday night.

This move comes just two days after whistleblowers spoke out to 8News sharing inside knowledge of the deadly dog experiments at McGuire VA Medical Center here in Richmond.

The amendment was introduced by Rep. Brat and co-sponsored by Reps. Dina Titus (D-NV), Ted Poe (R-TX), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Brian Mast (R-FL), and Ted Lieu (D-CA).

Rep. Brat issued the following statement Wednesday night:

“The experiments being conducted at the at the McGuire VA hospital in Richmond are horrific and inhumane. Alternative and kinder medical testing methods exist that do not require hurting and killing puppies. My family had a Doberman and he was part of our family. I cannot imagine conducting these types of tests on man’s best friend. “These Dog testing experiments at the VA are consuming limited taxpayer dollars, medical staff time, and office space that could be better utilized to deliver health care for veterans. The VA’s first priority should be caring for our veterans, not harming man’s best friend.”

President of the animal rights group ‘White Coat Waste’ Anthony Belloti also issued a statement Wednesday night:

We applaud Reps. Brat and Titus and the House of Representatives for taking bold, bipartisan action to defund nightmarish dog abuse and restore accountability at the VA. Liberty-lovers, animal-lovers, soldiers and veterans across the country are sick and tired of being forced to pay for painful, noncompliant and wasteful VA experiments on puppies that were exposed by White Coat Waste Project. We’ll continue working with Congress to get this bill to the President’s desk and to pass the PUPPERS Act to end the VA’s painful taxpayer-funded dog experiments for good.”

The talk of defunding the dog research comes after 8News exposed deadly dog experiments happening at McGuire VA Medical Center .

It is important to note, this amendment does not prevent private funding for the dog experiments. 8News has exposed some of the money for the canine research comes from the American Heart Association.

