Free Richmond basketball camp gets grant to continue three more weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An update to a story on a free basketball camp in Richmond that we first told you about last week.

Since our story aired, 8News has learned Ray Neblett’s Inner City Basketball Camp is getting a $20,000 dollar grant to extend free program for three more weeks.

The funding is being provided by the Robins Foundation, which supports community programs here in Richmond.Neblett’s camps.

Neblett’s camps brings more than 300 city kids together. They not only play ball, but get a free meal and some life lessons from Neblett, a former Virginia Union University point guard who made some mistakes and ended up in prison.

A Richmond police officer helped secure the funding from the Robins Foundation.

“The program is focused on the courts,” Capt. Daniel Minton with the Richmond Police Department said. “We want kids to focus on the basketball courts so they don’t end of in juvenile courts.”

Captain Minton also says the Robins Foundation has seen an uptick in the youth violence recently and wanted to do more to help.

