Fans guide to Redskins Training Camp

(WAVY) – It’s almost that time of the year again—football season. The Washington Redskins will begin their training camp on July 27 and run through August 13.

The camp is free and open to the public during specific dates and times. It will be held at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.

New to the camp this year, all attendees are required to have a free ticket/fan pass to receive access. Fans can visit www.redskins.com/fanpass to obtain their e-ticket for entry.

Bleachers are not on-site so it is recommended for fans to bring lawn chairs or blankets to use while watching the practices.

In between practice sessions, fans will have the chance to meet Redskins alumni and cheerleaders, as well as take part in family-friendly activities and purchase merchandise at the Redskins Team Store retail tent.

A special kickoff event will be held at The Veil Brewing Company on July 26 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

2017 Redskins Training Camp Schedule

DATE

CAMP

OPENS MORNING WALKTHROUGH AFTERNOON PRACTICE CAMP

CLOSES Thursday, July 27

9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 28

9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Military Appreciation Day Sunday, July 30

CAMP CLOSED Monday, July 31 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 1

9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 2

9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Special Teams Practice 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3

9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 4

CAMP CLOSED Saturday, August 5 12:30 p.m. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. Fan Appreciation Day Sunday, August 6

9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 7

9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 8

12:30 p.m. 1:35 – 3:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 9

CAMP CLOSED Thursday, August 10

CAMP CLOSED

Preseason Game 1: Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday, August 11

CAMP CLOSED Saturday, August 12

11:30 a.m. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 13

9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.

***DATES AND TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

***PRACTICE SESSIONS CAN BE CANCELLED WITHOUT NOTICE***

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.