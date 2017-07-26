Charlottesville soldier surprises son at summer camp

GLEN ALLEN, Henrico Co. (WRIC) — A five-year-old Charlottesville boy received a heartwarming surprise at summer camp from his father he hadn’t seen in nearly a year.

Synjin Whithers father, MSG Dakota Whithers, decided to surprise him at Shady Grove YMCA Wednesday. He flew into town that same day.

MSG Whithers was deployed in Kuwait. His son was four-years-old when he left.

“I haven’t got to do this in so long,” Whithers said during a long embrace with his son.

Both immediately took the dog tags around their necks to connect with the others.

They wore them in between the time Whithers was deployed as a reminder of each other.

“We wanted a way to keep them connected, so I looked online and found this,” Karen Whithers, MSG Whither’s wife said.

Synjin said the first thing he wanted to do with his father is build the Lego volcano set.

MSG Whithers said he plans on being around for awhile, working as an orthopedic surgeon in Charlottesville.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.