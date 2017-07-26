Atlee Little League All-Stars head to the World Series

HANOVER Co., (WRIC) — The Atlee LIttle League All-Stars are heading to the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, Washington.

The team went undefeated in the Virginia State Tournament and now have gone undefeated in the South East Regional Tournament.

The little league is covering the trip for team members, but the families of the girls are on their own to cover travel expenses.

A GoFundMe was set up to try and raise money for the families who want to cheer on their daughters in Washington.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” the GoFundMe said. “These girls are working so hard and would really appreciate your support.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

