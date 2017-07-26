Atlee All-Stars softball building towards Jr. Little League World Series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Softball in Hanover county has been exceptional in recent years, the Atlee All-Stars look to take that stellar play to the national stage. This weekend they head to Kirkland, Washington for the Junior Little League World Series as the Southeastern regional champions.

The group of 12-14 year old girls have won four state championships in the last five years and are competing in their first Junior Little League World Series. The team still needs help to raise the appropriate funds to make the trip, if you wish to support them you can visit their GoFundMe page here: gofundme.com/atlee-little-league-allstars-2017