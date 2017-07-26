1 dead, 7 injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child.

Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.”

Wednesday was the opening day for the Fair, which runs until Aug. 6.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.