1 dead, 4 hurt in two-car crash on I-195 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and four others were sent to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash in Richmond

The crash happened on I-195 near Thompson Street, just north of the Downtown Expressway.

Police say the two cars collided just after 11 p.m.

One person died at the scene, police say. The four other people involved were transported to the hospital with one suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police blocked off the area for hours to allow the crash team to figure out what exactly happened. The scene has since been cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

