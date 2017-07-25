Workout fundraiser to benefit Navy SEAL recovering from horrific car crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, the Richmond community is coming together to support a Navy SEAL recovering from a horrific car crash.

The Seal Team Physical Training is holding a free workout at Dogwood Dell on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to benefit Navy SEAL Jon Grant and his wife, Laura.

Grant was in a horrific car crash in Raleigh, NC where he was in a coma and suffered a brain injury. He has spent the last few months recovering at the McGuire VA hospital in Richmond.

A GoFundMe has also been sent up for those who want to donate directly to the family.

Anchor Whitney Harris spoke with John McGuire with SEAL Team PT about the fundraiser. Watch the full interview in the video above.

