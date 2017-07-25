Trial date set for man accused of killing VSP Special Agent Michael Walter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Travis Ball’s preliminary hearing, which lasted roughly 20 minutes, set his motions hearing date and trial dates.

His motions hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. His trial is set to begin on Oct. 8 and last through Oct. 19, with no specific times set at this point.

Ball also waived his right to a speedy trial at the hearing.

Travis Ball was arraigned on a capital murder charge last month.

Ball is also charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

State Police believe Ball shot Special Agent Walter during a traffic incident in Mosby Court back in May. Ball fled the scene and was arrested after an overnight manhunt.

Walter was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. He leaves behind his wife and three children. Walter was also known in the Powhatan community as a wrestling coach dedicated to bettering the lives of local kids.

If convicted, Ball could face the death penalty.

