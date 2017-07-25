Source: Pay raises for city firefighters, police delayed until September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pay raises for city firefighters and police officials that went into effect this month won’t be paid until September, a source told 8News.

The pay increases, which were approved as part of the city budget, were delayed due to the new ordinance recently passed by city council members.

The pay adjustments went into effect on July 8 and were supposed to appear on employees’ next paycheck.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

