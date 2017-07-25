Shooting suspect barricaded inside Williamsburg business now in custody

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect of a shooting in Williamsburg is now in custody following a barricade situation that lasted several hours at an auto body shop.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says a man was barricaded inside Ebby’s body shop on Second Street, off the Merrimac Trail. The barricade scene prompted lockdowns and closures in the surrounding the area.

That man entered the business Tuesday morning, just before 9 a.m., and fired several shots at an employee, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was later identified as 40-year-old Michael Sean Taylor, of Hampton.

The employee was taken to the hospital. Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs said at last check that person was in surgery.

Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs says there were nine people in the business at the time of the incident. There was one hostage held for a few minutes — but was released quickly — and all other employees were able to get out of the building unharmed.

The incident appears to have been domestic-related between the shooter and the employee.

Nearby Magruder Elementary School and Queens Lake Middle School were placed on precautionary lockdowns. Magruder Elementary remains on a modified lockdown and dismissal from summer school will be delayed as a result.

All students at the school will be provided a lunch. Parents are asked not to come to the school to pick up their children. A new dismissal time has not been set.

Lt. Dennis Ivey said people inside businesses or homes near the shop were advised to shelter in place. People were asked to avoid the area.

Diggs says they were in touch with Taylor for three to four hours, trying to get him to surrender.

Diggs says Taylor asked at one point to speak to some family members — which was facilitated. The situation deteriorated, however.

According to Diggs, Taylor “broke off contact” with negotiators. Some if Taylor’s actions led the sheriff’s office to believe the situation was not going to end well — unless action was taken.

Four rounds of gas were eventually deployed before law enforcement entered the business. A loud bang was heard on scene at the time, which Diggs says was a charge used to breach the door.

Deputies then used a taser and took Taylor in to custody without incident, Diggs says.

The area around Second Street was closed for several hours during the situation.

VDOT officials tweeted Tuesday that an incident on VA-143 (Merrimac Trail) southbound at mile marker 34 — which is just off Second Street — closed all northbound and southbound lanes.

With the suspected shooter in custody, traffic was expected to reopen around that area in short order.

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center was initially placed on lockdown Tuesday, due to a recommendation by police, but has returned to normal operations.

Several agencies assisted the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, including Williamsburg Police, James City County Police, the ATF, FBI and Virginia State Police, as well as the York, Newport News and James City County fire departments.

Diggs says he is proud the response from his department as well as the assistance from partner agencies.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

