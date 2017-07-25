Shooting, barricade situation in Williamsburg prompts closures and lockdowns

WATCH: An update from Jason Marks with 8News Sister Station WAVY at the scene of a shooting situation involving a barricaded subject at a Williamsburg business.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting situation involving a barricaded subject at a Williamsburg business has prompted a lockdown and closures in the area, authorities say.

Lt. Dennis Ivey with the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook Live Tuesday that a man is barricaded inside Ebby’s body shop on Second Street.

Authorities say a man entered the business Tuesday morning and fired several shots at an employee. The employee shot was taken to the hospital, but their condition is currently unknown.

There was one hostage held for a few minutes, and all other employees were able to get out of the building unharmed.

The incident appears to be domestic-related between the shooter and the employee.

Ivey says people inside businesses or homes near the shop should shelter in place. People are being asked to avoid the area.

JUST IN: York deputies saying one person shot and shooter barricaded inside Ebby's Body Shop. No official word on hostages @WAVY_News — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) July 25, 2017

Ivey said they are asking the community to refrain from using social media to talk about the incident. They want to make sure deputies and the suspect are safe.

The area around Second Street has been closed.

Authorities are exploring several options on how to resolve the situation, and are having intermittent conversation trying to get him to surrender.

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center was initially placed on lockdown Tuesday, due to a recommendation by police.

The hospital operated on controlled access, with security is checking the ID’s of outpatients who had scheduled procedures. Officials say the hospital is now back to normal operations.

Nearby Magruder Elementary School and Queens Lake Middle School were placed on precautionary lockdowns. Access to the schools is restricted, but district officials posted to Facebook that instruction and activities are going on inside the buildings.

VDOT officials tweeted Tuesday that an incident on VA-143 (Merrimac Trail) southbound at mile marker 34 — which is just off Second Street — closed all northbound and southbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

